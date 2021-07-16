89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ollin B. Sykes Buys 15,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 89bio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

