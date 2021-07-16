8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells $79,098.60 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $79,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81.

On Monday, April 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,258. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

