914,220 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Purchased by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 914,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,000. BTRS makes up about 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.58% of BTRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $100,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $46,714,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,175,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,024,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,232,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last three months.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.43. 8,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,700. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

