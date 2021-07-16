$973.60 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post sales of $973.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $974.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $973.20 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.73. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

