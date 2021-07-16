A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.17. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 22,748 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in A.H. Belo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in A.H. Belo in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

A.H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.