ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF remained flat at $$57.75 during midday trading on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.75.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

