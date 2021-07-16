Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSE:AGD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,362. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

