ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Up to $45.06

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.06, but opened at $46.95. ABM Industries shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 349 shares traded.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ABM Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

