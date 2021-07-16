Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 358.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $7,608,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

