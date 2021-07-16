Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,938 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

