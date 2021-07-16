ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the June 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ACNB news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,481.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACNB during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACNB by 63.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACNB by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ACNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $28.00 on Friday. ACNB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

