Actinium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,303.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Actinium has a total market cap of $840,040.43 and approximately $8,303.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,862,900 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

