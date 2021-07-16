Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Cut by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $91.45. 150,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

