AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

AcuityAds stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.