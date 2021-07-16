ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Up 4.3%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.96. 4,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 559,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

A number of research firms have commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,103,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $5,175,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

