Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L Acquires 50,200 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L purchased 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $601,396.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $7,422,298.32.

On Thursday, May 20th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $1,546,517.61.

On Monday, June 21st, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 299,102 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $3,143,562.02.

GCMG opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. Equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

