Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $181.66. 199,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $330.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.