Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.12 price target on Adecco Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.38. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

