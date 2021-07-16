Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.06.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.12 price target on Adecco Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.38. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
