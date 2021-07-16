AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63), with a volume of 5,437 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.03. The firm has a market cap of £69.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.