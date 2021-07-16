Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 456,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,146. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adicet Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $238,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

