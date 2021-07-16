adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €323.25 ($380.29). adidas shares last traded at €322.70 ($379.65), with a volume of 313,684 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

