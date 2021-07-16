Adom Greenland Acquires 1,000 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) insider Adom Greenland acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.92 per share, with a total value of $24,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $25.02 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.