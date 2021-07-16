Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ADN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ADN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 319,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,250. The company has a market capitalization of $362.39 million, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 0.41. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

