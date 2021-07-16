AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.22% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

