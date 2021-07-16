Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Craig Hallum

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its target price raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

