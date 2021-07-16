Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of AMTX opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $297.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.18.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.