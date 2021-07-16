Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Shares of AMTX opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $297.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.
