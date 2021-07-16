Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Tops $12,729.35

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 33.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $12,729.35 and $134,870.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.94 or 0.00828652 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

