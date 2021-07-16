Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, cut Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.43.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

