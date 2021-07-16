Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,064,226 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 233.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

