Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 747,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEMD stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEMD. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

