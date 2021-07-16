AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Update

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of AFC Ajax stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. AFC Ajax has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01.

Get AFC Ajax alerts:

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.