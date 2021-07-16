AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 23.91 and a quick ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 23rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 200.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MITT. TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

