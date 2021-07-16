AGCO Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AGCO opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 52-week low of $60.91 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

