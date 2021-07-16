Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGTK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agritek has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
About Agritek
