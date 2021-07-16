Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGTK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agritek has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

