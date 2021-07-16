Air Canada (AC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($2.59) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.42. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.37.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

