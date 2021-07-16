Air Canada (ACDVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%. The business had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter.
ACDVF stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.66. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
