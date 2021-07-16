Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78.
