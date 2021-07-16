Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Air China alerts:

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.