AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.28. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.

ABSSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

