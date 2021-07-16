AirSwap Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, AirSwap has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AirSwap

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

