Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aisin in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28. Aisin has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

