Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.47. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 36,089 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 178,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

