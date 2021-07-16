Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Cap of $6,160.65

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $6,160.65 and approximately $11.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.09 or 0.06024154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00133280 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.