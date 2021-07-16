Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 138,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,435. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

