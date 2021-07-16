Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.90. 443,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,502. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.33.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

