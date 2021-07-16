Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Albireo Pharma worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 318.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

