Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) traded up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.32. 19,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 191,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

