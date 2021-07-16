Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $862,308.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00294521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00117373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00157997 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

