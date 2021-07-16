Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 3,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

About Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF)

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

