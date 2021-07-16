Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.04. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,628,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alector by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alector by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

