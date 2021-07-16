Algorand Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $70.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,602,250,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,138,056 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

